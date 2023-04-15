159 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $146,280,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 619.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 67,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,649.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,677.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,521.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,180.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

