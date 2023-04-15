121,170 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 1.8% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.84. 4,999,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,618,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

