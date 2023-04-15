10,705 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Bought by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. State Street Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 121.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 107.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in PG&E by 829.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,735,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,233 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.89. 14,403,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,133,621. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

