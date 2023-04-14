Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.24 million. Zynex also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday.

Zynex Stock Performance

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. Zynex has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zynex by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Zynex by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Zynex by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

