ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0550 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $510,438.83 and $29.59 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00136156 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036245 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001071 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

