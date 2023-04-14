ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $483,430.99

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $483,430.99 and approximately $30.14 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00138584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037164 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001535 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

