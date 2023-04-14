XYO Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.45 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $70.45 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018271 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,489.54 or 1.00019092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00547471 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,189,993.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

