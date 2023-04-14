XLMedia (LON:XLM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 77638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.10 ($0.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of XLMedia from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

XLMedia Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,310.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

