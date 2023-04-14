Wrapped Everscale Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,051.86 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $117.52 million and approximately $61,051.86 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,080,242,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,790,402,990 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,080,192,480 with 1,790,352,843 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06610676 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $202,118.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

