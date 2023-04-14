Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $452.61

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.61 ($5.61) and traded as high as GBX 459.40 ($5.69). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 459.40 ($5.69), with a volume of 186,035 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £897.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 480.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,705.88%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

