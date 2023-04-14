Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.31

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$68.31 and last traded at C$68.24, with a volume of 733356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.48. The company has a market cap of C$31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total value of C$197,085.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks Having Themselves a Year
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Payers With Big Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.