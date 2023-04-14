Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 46.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

