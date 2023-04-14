WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,438 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BHP Group by 233.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 834,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BHP Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BHP Group by 2,079.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,638,000 after buying an additional 600,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BHP Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,290,000 after buying an additional 500,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.01. 476,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($31.08) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.91) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,550 ($31.58) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

