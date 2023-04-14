Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $101.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.55.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $90.10 on Monday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

