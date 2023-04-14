Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4,837.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,184,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,616,000 after acquiring an additional 173,436 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,077,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,783,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 35,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.66 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

