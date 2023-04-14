Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $49.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Adient from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 19.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

