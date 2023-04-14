Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $105.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synaptics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.27.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $172.15.

Insider Activity

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Stories

