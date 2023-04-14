Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $525.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $515.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $543.00.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $476.84 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.11 and a 200-day moving average of $411.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,221,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,705 shares of company stock valued at $44,122,643. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.