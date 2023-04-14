WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CFO Purchases $30,085.44 in Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.60. 135,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,278. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.51. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in WD-40 by 1,370.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in WD-40 by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

