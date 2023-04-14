Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.6% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 55,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

