Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,900. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

