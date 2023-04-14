Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $223,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,289 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,000. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.09 and its 200-day moving average is $186.07. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.