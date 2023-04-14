Vow (VOW) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $190.73 million and $455,963.00 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vow has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Vow token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

