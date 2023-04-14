Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.73-$2.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $26.86 on Friday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,442,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.