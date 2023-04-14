Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VONOY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 143,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,532. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Vonovia has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $22.00.

Get Vonovia alerts:

About Vonovia

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.