Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $995.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

