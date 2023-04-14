Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target Cut to GBX 180

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of CYBBF remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.