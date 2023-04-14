Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $42.10 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,472.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00316556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00073556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00531210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.00435292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,852,938 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.