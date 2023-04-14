Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 92.7% in March

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.72. 26,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $72.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $585,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

