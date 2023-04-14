Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $162.76 and last traded at $162.86. Approximately 25,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 14,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.81.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $676.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average is $162.35.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

