Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.09 and last traded at $74.77. Approximately 187,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 306,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

