VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Stake Reduced by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349. The firm has a market cap of $136.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

About VanEck Natural Resources ETF

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

