VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Down 4.3%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75. Approximately 2,984,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,296,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157,813.2% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,075,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049,331 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,921 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,557 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

