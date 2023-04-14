Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of VALU opened at $47.70 on Monday. Value Line has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $450.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Value Line by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 634.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Value Line by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

