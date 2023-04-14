Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Price Performance
Shares of VALU opened at $47.70 on Monday. Value Line has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $450.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84.
Value Line Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
