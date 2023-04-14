Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Takes $424,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $137.46 and a 1-year high of $179.82.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

