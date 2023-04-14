USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) versus Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Financial Survey

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

USCB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.59%. Given USCB Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 26.39% 11.82% 1.07% Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of USCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of USCB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $76.33 million 2.51 $20.14 million $1.00 9.75 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A

USCB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Summary

USCB Financial beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

