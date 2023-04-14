UNUS SED LEO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $501,155.46 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.38 or 0.00011139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.23 billion and $501,155.46 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00309740 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000574 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

