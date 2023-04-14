United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Cut to $316.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $316.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.27.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $231.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.32. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,700 shares of company stock valued at $50,070,371. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

