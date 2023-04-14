Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lifted by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.70. The stock had a trading volume of 282,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,943. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.55.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

