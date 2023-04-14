Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $198.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.55. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

