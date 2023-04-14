Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Udemy Stock Up 3.2 %

Udemy stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. On average, analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $68,525.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 268,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,232 shares of company stock valued at $996,447 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 141.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

