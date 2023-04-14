UBS Group Upgrades WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

WisdomTree Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WT opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92. WisdomTree has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

