UBS Group Upgrades WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Shares of WT opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92. WisdomTree has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.
WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
