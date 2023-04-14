UBS Group Begins Coverage on Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSWC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $629.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

