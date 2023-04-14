Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

UBSFY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 18,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

