TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.21 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.