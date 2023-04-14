Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.15 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.07). Approximately 542,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,743,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.05 ($1.08).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 160 ($1.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 140 ($1.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.70. The firm has a market cap of £370.56 million, a PE ratio of -2,966.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Joe Hurd bought 5,776 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £5,082.88 ($6,294.59). Corporate insiders own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

