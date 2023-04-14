Truist Financial Raises Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $45.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

VNOM opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $518,334,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

