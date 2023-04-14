Truist Financial Raises SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $51.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

SBOW opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $576.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.34.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $5.23. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 65.70% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

Featured Stories

