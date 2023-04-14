Truist Financial Raises SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $51.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SilverBow Resources Trading Down 0.2 %
SBOW opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $576.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.34.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $5.23. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 65.70% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.