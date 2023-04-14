Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TVTX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $20.80 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 219.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at $911,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,682 shares of company stock valued at $605,834. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

