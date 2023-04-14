Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 15,192 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up 0.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.